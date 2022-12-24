Beautiful New Construction - Estimated March 2023 completion. Up to 6% incentive for closing cost, prepaids, and rate buydown, with use of preferred lender. Contract must be written by 12/31/22 with the home closing by 2/28/23. Fantastic location...location...location, tucked inside the 475, less than 25 minutes to Uptown. Popular Logan floorplan has 3 bedrooms plus fantastic open loft. Signature gourmet Kitchen with gas top range and built in wall oven and microwave. Gorgeous pendants over large center island bar plus a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. The open family room includes gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub and tile walk-in shower. Multizone heating and cooling with smart Ecobee thermostats. Extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank on entire 1st floor. Community includes TWO SWIMMING POOLS to keep you cool! Hurry before it is gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $457,927
