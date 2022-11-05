3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $459,990

Ask us about our Lender programs to help ease these higher interest rates! Brand New Construction in a wonderful North Charlotte location. Neighborhood feel but NO HOA! Big almost 1/2 acre lot. Nice open layout with spacious foyer that is open to flex Dining room/Office. Down the hall leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms plus a large loft Entertainment Room/Playroom. Luxury Vinyl planks run throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Builder is offering $6000 incentives when Preferred Lender is used. Home will be complete in NOVEMBER 2022! Home is loaded with upgrades! Ask us about the SMART features! Similar size homes in this area are renting for $2450-$2495 monthly.