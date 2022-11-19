3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,000

This well-kept, immaculate, Move-In-Ready 3 BDRM, 2 BATH Ranch-style home is nestled on a .21 acre corner lot in the desirable Meridale community between Huntersville & Highland Creek. Hardwood floors in Foyer lead to the Dining/Flex/Office space, Living Room, Kitchen & Drop Zone. The wide open floor plan features a spacious kitchen w/large island, granite countertops, pull-out shelves, stainless appliances -Gas Range w/Double Oven, Refrigerator & HUGE walk-in Pantry Room. Master Bedroom has huge Closet Room plus additional walk-in while the Master Bath features upgraded dual sinks, separate garden tub, tile shower & water closet. Good-sized laundry room includes Whirlpool Washer & Dryer. 24' x 19' paver patio surrounded by a beautifully landscaped fenced yard. Community amenities include outdoor pool & playground. Located within a few minutes of Northlake Mall, Birkdale Village and Concord Mills"Close to Greenway and Clark's Creek Park *See attached "ADDITIONAL FEATURES & UPGRADES"