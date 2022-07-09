3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $495,615

Beautiful New Construction - BACKS TO WOODS, NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Popular Logan plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, plus heated and cooled sunroom! Also fantastic loft area on the second floor Kitchen with large center island bar and a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub. Gorgeous Iron stair spindles on the 1st and 2nd floor. Multizone heating & A/C. extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.