You'll love everything about this home including the 2nd floor loft with a private bedroom, full bath and walk in closet. 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout including upgraded trim package. The main floor offers an open-concept kitchen with adjacent casual dining area and great room with gas fireplace. A main floor office provides the space to work from home. Spacious Primary bedroom boasts a stunning bath with an over sized shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy time with the family on the covered outdoor patio. Additional Main floor bedroom is convenient to hall bath. Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community amenities are projected to be completed in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. It will overlook the beautiful lakes with miles of walking trails. Don't miss your opportunity, visit now!