Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community clubhouse is projected for completion in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. It will overlook the beautiful lakes with miles of walking trails. You will love everything about this home including the convenience of single level living. 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout including upgrade trim package. The open-concept kitchen flows effortlessly into the casual dining area and great room with gas fireplace, making this floor plan ideal for entertaining. A main floor office provides the space to work from home. Spacious Primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, lavish bath and large walk-in closet. Enjoy time with the family on the covered outdoor patio. 2 additional bedrooms are on a private hallway and share a hall bath. Schedule an appointment today