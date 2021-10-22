Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath , quiet neighborhood, close to 77 & 485. Freshly painted with new carpet and sets way back off main road. PER OWNER: Newer roof (4 years old) Newer HVAC heating and cooling (1 year old) under warranty Newer well pump, tank and connections (2 years old) under warranty Encapsulated crawl space with commercial dehumidifier Potential for horse farm/stable with wooded and open riding trails. Connects to adjoining undeveloped 36 acre parcel owned by Mecklenburg county. No city taxes, no water bills, no sewer bills. Owner has requested septic permit we should have by end of week Buyer will be responsible to add their own driveway please see attached (right know it is a shared driveway)
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $575,000
