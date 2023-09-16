MOVE IN READY! Ask your Sales Consultant about Limited Time, Special Incentives for To-Be-Built Homes and Quick Move in Homes! Ranch Plan with private backyard. Relax in the expansive great room with fireplace. This open concept layout features gourmet kitchen and casual dining area. Main Floor primary bedroom suite that provides a tranquil atmosphere with spa-like bath & ample closet space. Multi-panel stacking door opens to a large covered patio perfect for entertaining. 10' Ceilings and 8' doors plus an upgraded trim package add to the overall luxury of the home. Explore this exceptional home today. Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community clubhouse is projected for completion in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. It will overlook the beautiful lakes with miles of walking trails.