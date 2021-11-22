3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $599,999

Come enjoy beautiful waterfront views on Mountain Island Lake, Charlotte's hidden treasure. This waterfront home on a gently sloping half acre lot has 221 feet of shoreline with a stacked block retaining wall to prevent erosion. A private, covered dock in a wide tranquil cove to go swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding or jet skiing, and a boatslip for your pontoon, plenty of room for all of your lake toys! A large oversized deck on back of home to enjoy the views and wildlife, all while enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Large storage building wired with heat and air, great office space, and a second storage building for lawn mowers and tools. The lot is located on a cul-de-sac street with NO HOA!