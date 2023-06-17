Stunning 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath, office, kitchen island with granite countertops, walk in pantry, large dining room with trey ceiling, Open floor plan and spacious layout with 10 foot high ceiling, Family room with cathedral ceiling and electric fire place ,Ceramic Tile on all bathrooms kitchen and flex room, secondary bedrooms with carpet, Beautiful hardwood floor, Ample space in the master bedroom with his/hers closet, The Large Master Bathroom will impress you it has a shower with seating and a free standing claw foot hot tub, Front and rear cover porch plus additional patio, this great house seats in a level lot IDEAL for you to park your camper, trailer or Rv, Tankless water heater, you don't want to miss the intricate details on this beautiful house, Refrigerator in kitchen and garage washer and dryer do not convey ,Connected exterior gas line for your grill or fire pit. Conveniently located near 485,85,&77, Shopping, restaurants, fence in yard. Agent is owner