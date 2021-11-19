This property is stunning! Immaculately maintained all the way down to the lightbulbs. Almost 5 acres of tranquility and peace within 10 minute drive to downtown Charlotte. This home is the definition of move-in ready as the sellers have meticulously maintained everything. Truly this escape from the hustle of everyday life offers immediate enjoyment and relaxation. Who couldn't relax on that front porch rocking the days worries away. If your happy place is the kitchen then you'll be all smiles with tons of prep area on your corian countertops, extra sink, and storage. The impressive entry gate, gorgeous hardwoods, custom closet shelving, security system, plantation shutters upstairs, sprinkler system, mud sink in garage, storm doors, and gorgeous clawfoot tub are only the beginning to all the things there are to enjoy about this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $699,999
