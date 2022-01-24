Coming Summer 2022! Welcome to the Millers Grove a community of new homes nestled in the quaint town of China Grove, NC. Express Homes has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and even plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking to call Millers Grove home.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $0
