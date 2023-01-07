3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $1,550

Come see this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath duplex. This home has a great location near the developing downtown of China Grove! The main level has an open floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen all flowing together. The kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counter-tops and all electric appliances! Upstairs you will find 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home sits on a quiet dead-end street. Lawncare in included! No Smoking. No Section 8. No Pets. Deposit starting at $1550 (pending strength of application). Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.