3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $250,000

One-story home features timeless charm with some modern upgrades. Classic features include paneled doors with original hardware and casings, bead board walls throughout, and a decorative fireplace in the living room. Modern touches include contemporary dining room lighting, large laundry room, and kitchen work station. Primary bedroom has a connected bath with rich wood cabinets plus a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one with a private entrance. Two full baths. Spacious rooms with lots of windows! Attached one-car side-load garage. Outbuilding with electrical service could be used as workshop.