3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $280,000

Welcome to your own private garden. This lovely home was built in 2021 and still looks brand new! It has an open concept with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home is equipped with granite countertops, beautiful recessed lighting, soft close drawers and lovely finishes throughout. Located within the city of China Grove you are only steps away from restaurants, shops and the new Grove Cartel. When you aren't strolling the town enjoy retreating to your own private garden, complete with an under ground irrigation system and new water drainage system that drains to the cutest little frog pond. The backyard is currently producing figs, apples, mulberries, peppers, tomatoes and so so much more. Boasting with a beautiful variety of flowers to enjoy when in season. This home has been immaculately maintained. Regular HVAC maintenance, fence installed Jul 2021, Irrigation system installed Dec 2021, a new shed added and water drainage system installed Oct 2022.