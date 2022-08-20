Tired of paying rent ?? Don't miss out on this opportunity to own your home and get out of renting !!! This NEW UNDER CONSTRUCTION home in an established neighborhood is a MUST SEE!! The kitchen has granite counter tops with shaker style cabinets equipped with soft-close drawers and plenty of counter space. All stainless steel appliances on order!!! Kitchen and Living room are luxury vinyl plank flooring and all bedrooms are carpeted. Both bathrooms have the shaker style cabinets with granite counters as well as LVP flooring. More pictures will be added of kitchen and bathrooms after plumbing and lighting are finished. Concrete patio at back door is 10 X 12. Picture yourself grilling on the back patio entertaining friends or relaxing on the covered front porch!! This China Grove location is only minutes to I-85 and highway 29!! Completion date is September 15th.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $283,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Pr…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville.
A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Most of the time, when a new school superintendent comes in from outside of the district to take on the position, they are required to pack up…
Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but might leave users with long-…
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.
WATCH NOW: Celebrate, educate and appreciate: Plans made to recognize Mooresville's 150th anniversary
A large crowd gathered Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a partnership luncheon, which served to unveil the signature events pla…
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
Maintaining a healthy digestive system, or gut, could be the key to better health. When healthy, the gut absorbs nutrients from food, eliminat…