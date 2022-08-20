3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $283,000

Tired of paying rent ?? Don't miss out on this opportunity to own your home and get out of renting !!! This NEW UNDER CONSTRUCTION home in an established neighborhood is a MUST SEE!! The kitchen has granite counter tops with shaker style cabinets equipped with soft-close drawers and plenty of counter space. All stainless steel appliances on order!!! Kitchen and Living room are luxury vinyl plank flooring and all bedrooms are carpeted. Both bathrooms have the shaker style cabinets with granite counters as well as LVP flooring. More pictures will be added of kitchen and bathrooms after plumbing and lighting are finished. Concrete patio at back door is 10 X 12. Picture yourself grilling on the back patio entertaining friends or relaxing on the covered front porch!! This China Grove location is only minutes to I-85 and highway 29!! Completion date is September 15th.