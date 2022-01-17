Come take a look, before you miss your opportunity! This China Grove home features lovely wood floors in all bedrooms and living spaces, a formal living room, dining room with kitchen access, and a split bedroom plan for added privacy. The spacious primary bedroom boasts an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower, and a generous walk-in closet for clothes and extra storage. This charming home has been freshly painted throughout for the new owner (December 2021). The covered rocking chair front porch is the perfect place to unwind after a long day and the backyard offers a great space for entertaining friends and family. You'll enjoy the best of both worlds; a quiet street AND a location that's minutes from shopping, schools, and major highways. The only thing needed to make this home complete is you.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…