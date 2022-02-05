New construction walking distance to Downtown! Well thought out space that lives much larger than you would anticipate - Huge covered front porch - Home opens to the main living space with tons of windows for great natural light - Open kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops /backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and island - Large living room and separate Dining area - LVP flooring throughout home (no carpet at all) - Split bedroom plan - Owner's suite with oversize walk in closet - Owner's bath with tiled walk in shower and dual basin vanity - Generous secondary bedrooms and closets - Hallway bath with white shaker cabinets and granite countertops - Large Laundry / Utility room with walk in pantry, coat closet and extra storage - Large covered back deck overlooks your level, private half acre lot - You will not find these finishes on a new home at this price point - Crawl space for storage - Estimated home completion date March - Call anytime for more details
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.