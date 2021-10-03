Beautifully maintained full-brick ranch home with attached oversized 2-car garage and detached 1-car garage/workshop (16x20). 2021: New roof and gutters (on house), remodeled secondary bath, new refrigerator, new ceiling fans, new carpet in secondary bedrooms, new storm doors/doors to back yard and on side of garage, new epoxy floor in attached garage; 2020: new 14x20 lean to on detached garage, waterproofed crawl space, replaced all insulation, and installed sump pump; 2019: new deck, new carpet in primary bedroom, new water tank; 2017: new garbage disposal, new thermal pane windows, new kitchen appliances, new granite countertops in kitchen and baths, new ceramic tile walk-in shower in primary bath; 2015: new well pump; 2011: new HVAC (serviced every 6 months). Other updates include wood flooring in living room, hallway, dining room and primary bedroom, and ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, foyer, and hallway. Garbage pick up paid through year's end.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…