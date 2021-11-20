Gorgeous home in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA. The kitchen is sure to impress featuring an oversized island with ample seating, beautiful pendant lights, 42-inch cabinets, sparkling quartz countertops and a stylish backsplash. The open concept makes it the perfect home for entertaining. Most of the floors were recently installed with waterproof laminate on the lower level and LVP upstairs. Enjoy rocking on your porch sipping coffee or hanging out in the backyard to watch the breathtaking sunsets. The yard has a nice aluminum fence, a separate dog run and several great trees including a peach and nectarine tree. The flower beds have recently been replanted. This home is permitted for 3 bedrooms but the large bonus room is being used as a 4th bedroom. It also has over 300 sq ft of unfinished space that already has electrical and plumbing roughed in for an additional room and full bathroom. So much to love! Agent owned
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $399,900
