3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $549,900

Absolutely beautiful craftsman style new construction located minutes from The Warrior Golf Course. This home offers three bedrooms & three full baths in addition to dining room & bonus room (4th bedroom). Fall in love with the dream kitchen w/ shaker cabinets, upgraded quartz counters, oversize island, stainless appliances. Wood laminate floor throughout home with tile in bathrooms & laundry room. The master bath offers walk-in tiled shower, roman bathtub & dual quartz vanities. Custom finishes include prairie style windows, crown molding & tray ceilings. Great outdoor living with half acre & 16 x 20 concrete patio. Two car garage. Double driveway & larger end for turn around. Covered front porch. Minutes to Hwy 152, I-85, Hwy 29 & Concord or Kannapolis. Two minutes to Corriher Lake Park with fishing & walking trails & with indoor pool & state of the art exercise facility. No new build waiting! This home is move-in ready!