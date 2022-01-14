3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $575,000

Fantastic opportunity to own a private wooded homesite on over 5 acres. If you want privacy, then this is it. Beautiful brick ranch home offers an open floor plan with one level living and an upstairs bonus room. The kitchen has oak cabinets, tile countertops, crown molding. breakfast bar and tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Two inch blinds throughout. The large master bedroom has crown molding and a deluxe master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The great room has a fireplace and overlooks the very private back yard/woods. There is a stream on the property and the sellers have found gold in it. Must see!