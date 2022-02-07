3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $219,900

Room to grow in this rustic 3 bedroom split level home in Claremont! This home features a layout with options! The main level boasts a large formal area adaptable as a living room/dining combo or an office combo. The rear main level also leads to a large rear deck to admire the beautiful hardwoods. The lower level is also spacious with options for a living area, office or den with doors leading outside. The upper level features a master bedroom and an oversized guest bedroom and third bedroom with 2 full bathrooms. A full size garage with a storage room is situated on the main level as well. Two outbuildings are included for additional storage.