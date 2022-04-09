3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $335,000

New home with no restrictions. Bring your RV, Boat, etc. Features include an "on demand" hot water heater powered by propane, a "barn style" sliding door to the laundry/pantry area. Very nice kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Primary bathroom has double sinks and a walk in ceramic shower. Country living and close to I-40 and Hwy. 16. Low Catawba County taxes. City water. Hurry on this one!