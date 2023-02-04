Beautiful proposed The Katherine plan by Foundation Homes to be built on your private estate of approx. 24 acres in desirable Mt Ulla area. This custom home features Master on main; Great Room w/fireplace; Luxury LPV flooring; custom kitchen cabinetry w/large island and granite counters; guest bedroom down w/full bath; laundry room on main; 2 bedrooms up w/Jack n Jill bath; Bonus/media room up; 2 car garage; front & back porches. The feature page is attached and you have the opportunity to make this home your own w/many choices from our show room. A barn can be added for additional costs to make this the perfect equestrian property or mini farm. Examples of barns are in the photos to choose from but not included in the price.