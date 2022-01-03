3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $123,000

Perfect opportunity to own a simple manufactured double wide on just a little over half an acre in a small town. This home has been converted to a real property and sits on a brick foundation. It just got a nice facelift. The home has been freshly painted through out, including kitchen cabinets. New stove, new refrigerator and a microwave in a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. New electrical work. New vinyl floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Brand new HVAC system installed.