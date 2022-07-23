 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $275,000

Open floor plan? High end finishes and appliances? Privacy? This new construction 3BR 2BA Ranch checks all the boxes and more. This house backs up to a natural area for the ultimate privacy. No HOA's! This open floor plan offers luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The spacious kitchen offers upgraded soft close cabinets and drawers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk in pantry. Off the kitchen is a nice sized laundry room with separate drop zone. Large primary bedroom with walk in closet and on-suite offers dual vanities with granite countertops and high end quality fixtures. Bluetooth speakers installed on Front and Rear covered porches. Camera DVR Security System installed. This home has it all and more. Interior photos represent the quality craftmanship and attention to detail, and high end quality finishes.

