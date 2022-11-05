3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $279,990

YES THERE IS ROOM FOR A DETACHED GARAGE! NOT your average builder grade spec home!!! Pulling-in you'll notice the elevated full brick foundation w/extra wide brick stairs leading up to your covered front porch featuring 6x6 solid wood stained beams/railing & custom shutters to match. Open your fired brick red front door to 9ft ceilings, bullnose rounded corners, waterproof LVP flooring throughout; an open split bed floorplan w/large granite island wrapped in stone. The kitchen boasts custom maple cabinets w/slide-outs, subway tile backsplash, extra deep farmhouse sink, smart induction range w/air fryer, upgraded 400 CFM FULLY vented above range microwave, cabinet depth refrigerator & DW to match. Master bed w/wired sconces on dimmers, walk-in closet, double vanity sink w/quartz counters, extra tall tiling in shower & chair height elongated toilets. 16x21 rear patio. NO HOA. LOW Taxes. Located 15 min from Statesville, Mocksville and Cleveland. 30 min to Mooresville. USDA Loan Eligible.