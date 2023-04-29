Come see this charming home now on the market! Discover a bright interior tied together with a neutral color palette. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout and closet included. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks and under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $306,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bigger is better when it comes to FeedNC's new facility along Charlotte Highway in Mooresville as officials celebrated with a ribbon-cutting c…
The new doll is part of Mattel Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma …
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.
It’s finally warming up in the Carolinas, which means it’s only a matter of time before people hit the coast for vacation.