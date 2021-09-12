3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $875,000

**** Kathy Byrnes at 704-881-3930 is the listing agent with full details****Located in Iredell County just outside of booming Troutman area. This is a rare opportunity to have a great Ranch w/walkout basement ( finished) a 40x62 shop (roll up doors and all the bells and whistles), 14 acres in a secluded area complete with a greenhouse as well. Some uses could be for farming, horses, car shop, or whatever. It is zoned RA. There are all kinds of possibilities! Come see this hidden jewel today. There is a Spring Head on the property with a creek. It is not in a flood zone. It has a huge fenced in area out back and a guest suite ( not included in the 3 bedroom septic) in the lower level. Fresh paint in many of the rooms, new flooring upstairs and downstairs in the main area's. Lovely open floor plan with a huge southern exposure back porch overlooking the large fenced in clearing. Perfect for that guy/gal looking for a large shop on site as well. Want to be off/grid - here is your opportunity as well. Come see for yourself
