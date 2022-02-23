3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,490,000

Unique opportunity to own a Historic Home on over 1 acre site in a neighborhood setting. Home was remodeled in 2021 replacing windows, siding, roofing, HVAC, Wiring, Structured Wiring Panel for Low Voltage Wiring, Plumbing, Tankless Water Heater, Replaced Insulation with Spray Foam Insulation, Engineered Foundation Support System, Main Floor Primary Bedroom, Bath and Garage were added. Kitchen was updated with new cabinets, Prof Series GE Cafe' Series appliances with 6 Burner Dual Fuel Freestanding Range, Refrigerator (included). Decorator Window Treatments to remain. Close attention was made to restore many historic elements during remodel and while adding updated features for today and the future. Upstairs Bonus Room has a closet right next to room and back staircase to the main floor. Backyard hardscape patio and firepit is perfect for outdoor entertaining area. Also includes a repurposed Well House/Storage Building by patio with covered area and has a detached storage building