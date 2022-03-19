 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,650

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,650

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,650

Brand new town home with your own driveway in Concord. Main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, half bath downstairs and laundry room. Open layout with large family room open to the dining and kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Back door in kitchen leads to a raised wooden deck that has steps leading down to the backyard. Upstairs features hall bath shared by two guest rooms, and the master suite with its own en suite bathroom. All bathrooms having granite countertops and white cabinets with hardwood flooring. Available for immediate move in

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics