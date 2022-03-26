3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,675

Brand new town home with your own driveway in Concord. Main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, half bath downstairs and laundry room. Open layout with large family room open to the dining and kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Back door in kitchen leads to a raised wooden deck that has steps leading down to the backyard. Upstairs features hall bath shared by two guest rooms, and the master suite with its own en suite bathroom. All bathrooms having granite countertops and white cabinets with hardwood flooring. Available for immediate move in