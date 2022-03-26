Brand new town home with your own driveway in Concord. Main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, half bath downstairs and laundry room. Open layout with large family room open to the dining and kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Back door in kitchen leads to a raised wooden deck that has steps leading down to the backyard. Upstairs features hall bath shared by two guest rooms, and the master suite with its own en suite bathroom. All bathrooms having granite countertops and white cabinets with hardwood flooring. Available for immediate move in
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,675
Related to this story
Most Popular
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…