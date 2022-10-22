 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,725

Absolutely stunning single family home in Concord with 3 bedrooms and 2 and bathrooms. Less than a year old. This home features a fresh and clean kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Throughout the home you will find modern features including LVP flooring, granite counters in the bathrooms and a cute mud room with cubbies and a bench. Don't Miss Out On This One! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. No Section 8. Deposit starting at $1725 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.

