Look no further if you're seeking a spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in a convent location to Downtown Concord! This new construction home is move in ready just for you. Beautiful finishes throughout including granite countertops, white cabinetry, vinyl floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Schedule your showings and APPLY TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,760
