3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,850

Gorgeous 2 story house in desirable Afton Park Subdivision. Features on the main level, an Open concept kitchen ideal for entertaining, granite countertop with stone backsplash, an office space/dinning area. A large primary bedroom with walk in closet, a garden tub, stand-in shower, and a dual vanity sinks. In addition to the primary, 2 sizable bedrooms with full bathroom. Large fenced yard with newly installed deck. . Minutes from I-85 and walk to restaurants, gift shops, sports clubs, etc.

