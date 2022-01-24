3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $115,000

INVESTORS GOLD MINE! Looking for a great flip opportunity in Concord? Full BRICK. Here it is! Enter to the front door into the living space with bright natural light. Continue through the doorway into a time machine back to 1972 to your spacious kitchen and dining area with authentic paneling. Down the hallway you will find 3 bedrooms sharing one full bath. Potential for a second shower in hallway due to apparent roof leak. No need to worry about cleaning gutters, there aren't any but there are downspouts! Concerned about laundry location? Don't worry there's 2! No chance of tripping any breakers in this house, there's no power. All jokes aside, this home really has great bones, crawlspace is dry, just needs a little extra love. Located on a dead-end road, no thru traffic, minutes from DT Concord, easy access to CLT. Seller is selling as-is no repairs. CASH only.