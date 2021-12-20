Welcome to Barnhardt Avenue. If an older home with charm on a great wooded lot is what you're looking for, this Concord home might be the perfect fit. From the wraparound driveway, you'll notice the big yard, cute foot-bridge, and nice trees. On a quiet street convenient to everything, the home is assigned to desirable Cabarrus County schools. When you enter, a fireplace sets the tone for a focal wall. Archways and a dining room balance out the public areas. This cute home offers 3 good sized bedrooms. This home is a perfect starter-home for you to love on along the way or an excellent opportunity to flip!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.