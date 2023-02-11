Check out this wonderful North East facing new 2-story attached townhome, in the sought-after Odell Corners community, at the intersection of Davidson Hwy and Odell School Rd, available from the end of December! This beautiful new construction townhome which sits across the top-rated Odell Elementary school features enormous owner's suite, stainless steel appliances, upgraded interior finishes, double vanity owner's bath, Granite countertops, full sod/landscaping with lawn services. 3 Bedrooms/2 Full and 1 Half Baths with oversized one-car garage, covered patio at the rear and covered porch at the front of house. Lovely new community with playground. Best Schools in the area! Walk to W.R. Elementary! Please call 732-500-8414 for appointments.