Be the first to live in this brand new townhome in the heart of Concord. This is an end unit and has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and backs up to the greenway walking path. There is durable LVP throughout the first floor, stunning quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The home has a one car garage, fenced in backyard and even comes with lawncare included! No Smoking. No Section 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Deposit starting at $2,095 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $50 non-refundable application fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,095
