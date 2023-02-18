Brand new 3 bedroom home with attached 2 car garage. Cable/internet included in rent along with access to outdoor pool, cabana, playground. Wood flooring throughout main level, white cabinets in kitchen, large island, SS appliances, granite counters. Half bath downstairs, two guest rooms upstairs that share a hall bath, primary bedroom has walk in closet, en suite bath with dual sinks and walk in shower. Minutes to Concord Mills & Afton Village for restaurants and shopping.