Come see this beautiful 2 car garage townhome in desirable Edison Square community. This spacious and beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open floorplan with a gorgeous kitchen boasting granite countertops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage space throughout. The master bathroom has double sink vanity, tile floors, and large walk in closet. Upstairs has spacious media/playroom loft overlooking the downstairs great room. Both upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets with a beautiful upstairs hallway bathroom. The home is within walking distance to restaurants, fitness, daycare, and so much more. Walk to Edison Square shops for dinner or enjoy a relaxing day at the outdoor community pool. Concord Mills and Northlake Mall are just a few minutes away. Convenient access to I-485, I-85, and I-77. Please note, renters insurance is required.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,295
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
WATCH NOW: 'You're only you once': Mooresville seniors bid farewell to high school; look forward to next steps
YOYO: You’re only you once.
A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from a Mooresville assisted living facility.