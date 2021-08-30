 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $210,000

Back on market! This home has an updated kitchen that is open to a very large den. In the back of the home, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In another room you will find stairs that lead you to a finished 500 square foot room which is not counted in the listed square footage, that is heated and cooled. There is even a full bathroom on that level. When you walk outside you will find a nice, private covered porch on the side of the home that you access from the den. You will also see an almost brand new 192 sqft storage building in addition to the oversized detached 2 car garage. This house has a ton of potential but needs some work. The price has been adjusted due to the repairs needed. Inspection report is in attachments.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise
Govt-and-politics

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

  • Updated

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics