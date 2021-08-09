 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000

Come and sit on the front porch or enjoy the nice shade of the backyard from the deck or the middle of the backyard. Looking for the house under $250,000.00?? This is an Excellent opportunity for you!! An establish neighborhood. All brick ranch located on almost 1/2 acre. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Great room with fireplace. Deck on back with mature tree for nice shade. Located minutes from I-85 near shopping, school restaurants and more. 10 minutes from Concord Mills and the Speedway. So much to offer at great price. Set up your viewing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics