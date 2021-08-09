Come and sit on the front porch or enjoy the nice shade of the backyard from the deck or the middle of the backyard. Looking for the house under $250,000.00?? This is an Excellent opportunity for you!! An establish neighborhood. All brick ranch located on almost 1/2 acre. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Great room with fireplace. Deck on back with mature tree for nice shade. Located minutes from I-85 near shopping, school restaurants and more. 10 minutes from Concord Mills and the Speedway. So much to offer at great price. Set up your viewing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000
