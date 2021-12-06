 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

Great 2-Story Townhome in a fantastic location right off I-85! Spacious kitchen with an abundance of counter space for prepping/cooking. A great formal dining room with ample space to host and entertain. Large living room with tons of natural light! Back patio overlooking backyard and storage unit! Three bedrooms upstairs featuring a primary bedroom suite with dual sinks, granite countertops, and walk-in closet. Close proximity to shopping and restaurants and just 5 minutes to Concord Mills. Low HOA fees.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics