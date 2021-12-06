3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

Great 2-Story Townhome in a fantastic location right off I-85! Spacious kitchen with an abundance of counter space for prepping/cooking. A great formal dining room with ample space to host and entertain. Large living room with tons of natural light! Back patio overlooking backyard and storage unit! Three bedrooms upstairs featuring a primary bedroom suite with dual sinks, granite countertops, and walk-in closet. Close proximity to shopping and restaurants and just 5 minutes to Concord Mills. Low HOA fees.