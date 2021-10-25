3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $225,000

NOW AVAILABLE FOR FHA FINANCING!! Highly desirable WIL-MAR-PARK area of Concord. This newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home is stunning. Recently added bathroom with tiled tub/showers, New windows, New kitchen with granite countertops. New SS stove, microwave, and refrigerator!! New water heater, upgraded plumbing, Fresh paint inside and out. New landscaping on a 1/4+ acre fenced lot with 2 storage buildings. All of this is within 2 minutes of shopping, restaurants, Atrium Health, hospitals, and historic downtown Concord. Great proximity to all major highways!! Charlotte Motor Speedway 14 minutes. The fireplace is non-functional and is for aesthetics only. Seller makes no representation of its working order.