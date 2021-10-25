NOW AVAILABLE FOR FHA FINANCING!! Highly desirable WIL-MAR-PARK area of Concord. This newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home is stunning. Recently added bathroom with tiled tub/showers, New windows, New kitchen with granite countertops. New SS stove, microwave, and refrigerator!! New water heater, upgraded plumbing, Fresh paint inside and out. New landscaping on a 1/4+ acre fenced lot with 2 storage buildings. All of this is within 2 minutes of shopping, restaurants, Atrium Health, hospitals, and historic downtown Concord. Great proximity to all major highways!! Charlotte Motor Speedway 14 minutes. The fireplace is non-functional and is for aesthetics only. Seller makes no representation of its working order.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…