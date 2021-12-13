One-story full brick home in Cinnamon Hill subdivision in Concord. Convenient to I-85 and shopping; just minutes from Downtown Concord. The home sits on well-kept lot in a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by lots of mature trees. The front porch has room to sit and enjoy the outdoors, and the back deck has ample room for outdoor entertaining. Inside, the living and dining rooms have beautiful hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The kitchen features new vinyl flooring plus new appliances. All bedrooms have new carpeting. The primary suite features a private bath and two closets, one being a lighted walk-in. Both secondary bedrooms share a full bath and linen closet. Bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans for extra comfort. The laundry area is convenient to the primary suite and the living room, and there is a large closet outside the primary suite which could store extra linens, blankets, or seasonal items. Home is move-in ready and waiting for its new owner!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
- Updated
A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determi…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
- Updated
Three people are facing drug charges after a nearly four-month investigation into the distribution of ecstasy in Iredell County, said Iredell …
Chetola Resort once again welcomes folks to its drive-thru tour known as the Festival of Lights. The display includes close to 30,000 lights t…