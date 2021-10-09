 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $269,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION RANCH. Open floor plan less than a mile away from Cabarrus Brewery. The kitchen and baths have granite counters. The main areas have Luxury vinyl plank flooring. The Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Full laundry room. NEW Stainless Steel appliances included. Minutes from downtown Concord, restaurants & major highways. The Pictures are from a model home this property is under construction with anticipated completion date of 10/28.

