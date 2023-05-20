Welcome to 578 Main Street SW in Concord! Step inside and be greeted by the stunning luxury Vinyl flooring that spans throughout the main living areas, creating a seamless and visually appealing atmosphere. The open concept layout seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen providing the perfect space for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, boasting sleek stainless steel appliances. One of the main highlights of this property is the expansive backyard, perfect for outdoor gatherings, gardening, or simply enjoying the Carolina sun. The detached workshop provides an ideal space for hobbies, projects, or even transforming it into a home office or studio! Don’t miss the opportunity to make this extraordinary home your own. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $279,900
