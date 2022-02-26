 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

Adorable ranch home located less than 20 minutes from UNCC. Perfect for an investor interested in renting to UNCC students. Owners purchased this for their kids to use while attending UNCC. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and private bath. 2 additional, nice size bedrooms. Perfect roommate layout. Nice updated kitchen with walk in pantry. Separate laundry room area. Refrigerator stays along with the washer and dryer. The home also includes a security system that can be connected to TV monitors if wanted. Deadbolt is operated by a push button code. The side patio has string lights that stay with the house. A nice place to unwind after a long day at school or work.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics